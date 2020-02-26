New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of KT worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 39.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 27.1% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 67.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,716. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. KT Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

