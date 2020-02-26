New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Spire worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

