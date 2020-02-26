New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

