New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Knowles worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,908. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

