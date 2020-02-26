New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of CSG Systems International worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGS. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.28%.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.