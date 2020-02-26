New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 111,900 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.98% of GameStop worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 134.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 380,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,080. The stock has a market cap of $243.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

