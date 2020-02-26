New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 12,575 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Plantronics worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Plantronics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Plantronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 287,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Plantronics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $578.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

PLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

