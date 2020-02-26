New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,495 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Exponent worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,134. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 7,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

