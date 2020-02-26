New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of OSI Systems worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,667. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,375. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

