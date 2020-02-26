New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 114.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 228,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,979. Ecopetrol SA has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.