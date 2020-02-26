New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,426 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of Materion worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Materion by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Materion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Corp has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

