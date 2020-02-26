New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,100 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Union Bankshares worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

NYSE AUB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 60,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,359. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

