New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,600 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Glu Mobile worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLUU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 4,811.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,072 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $2,562,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 347,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,098 shares of company stock worth $7,248,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

