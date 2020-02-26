New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,173 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $738,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 101,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,891. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.