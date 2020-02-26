New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,554 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of BioTelemetry worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

