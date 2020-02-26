New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,238 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Eldorado Resorts worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERI shares. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 52,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,750. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.