New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,227 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of WD-40 worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 10,125.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.93. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,430. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.49.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. WD-40’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.