New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,714 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 57.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 35.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.00. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,499. Strategic Education Inc has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $189.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

