New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 633,493 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 633,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Wright Medical Group worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 257,590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 5,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMGI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.