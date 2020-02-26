New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Myokardia worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 22.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2,754.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. 40,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,732 shares of company stock worth $5,246,420 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYOK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.