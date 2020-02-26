New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 78,138 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Gogo worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gogo by 28.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 47,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.