New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CRS traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

