New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,300 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $515,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,961. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

