New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Covetrus worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,109. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

