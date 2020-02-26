NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

