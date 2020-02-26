Newton (NEW) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Newton has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

