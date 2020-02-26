NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $889,132.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, YoBit, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Graviex, YoBit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

