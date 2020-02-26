NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Update

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the January 30th total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

NexGen Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,384. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.