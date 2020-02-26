NEXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.05 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. NEXT has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $187,534.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00007574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00697080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

