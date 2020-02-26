NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) PT Raised to

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from to in a report released on Wednesday.

NGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

