NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of NIC worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NIC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NIC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in NIC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,685. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

