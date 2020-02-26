Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 28 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NICL stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,400 ($18.42). 14,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,385.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,559.72. Nichols has a 12 month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73).

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

