Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 5.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.