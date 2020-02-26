Nike (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by HSBC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NKE opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

