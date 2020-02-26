Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $61,145.00 and $8.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

