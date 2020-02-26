NIX Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $82,672.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.02512729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.03703075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00794541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087596 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00590077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

