NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

NMI stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. NMI has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,537,643.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,697 shares of company stock worth $6,218,251 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

