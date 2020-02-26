NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $54,767.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

