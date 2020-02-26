Noir Trading Down 11.3% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $410,121.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,274,949 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.