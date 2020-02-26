Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Reduced by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,215,589 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,887,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419,960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOK. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.