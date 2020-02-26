Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.36 million.Noodles & Co also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

NDLS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 785,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,945. The firm has a market cap of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

