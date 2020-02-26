Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $194.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

