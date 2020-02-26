North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news impact score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $288.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.57. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

