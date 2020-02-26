Northland Power Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.37. 2,205,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,923. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.68.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

