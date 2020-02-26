Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.20.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,964. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.06. 315,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

