Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms have commented on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NVMI traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

