Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 111.7% in February

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the January 30th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 560,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,924. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.30. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

