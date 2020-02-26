Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Novanta updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.42 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.42 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 212,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.50. Novanta has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.43.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

