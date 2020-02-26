Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.95 million.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

