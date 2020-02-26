Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. 5,514,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

